The Ladies Auxiliary to the Mesquite Elks Lodge No. 2404 recently presented Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI) with a $10,000 donation for the New Hope Church project. New Hope Church was constructed circa 1906. HMI acquired the building through donation and has stabilized the structure while funds are raised for its renovation.
“We are so honored to receive a donation from the Auxiliary to the Mesquite Elks Lodge,” said Toyia Pointer, Executive Director of HMI. “The Auxiliary has been a true supporter and regular sponsor of HMI programming.”
HMI’s fundraising goal is $250,000, of which $172,000 has been raised. The church will retain its historical façade but will be adapted for today’s uses such as weddings, meetings, and other gatherings. The building will seat between 100 to 125 people when renovations are complete.
“The Auxiliary has supported HMI for more than 20 years, and this is another important project we think will have a lasting impact on our community,” Elks Auxiliary Member Donna Woodard said.
