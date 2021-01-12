2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Celebration

The city of Mesquite partnered with the Mesquite NAACP to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a virtual celebration.
This year, the day will be celebrated virtually through the city’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Jan. 16. The community celebration will feature various speakers from the community and local church groups.
“With the change in the world today, we didn't want to go without acknowledging this important holiday,” Director of Parks and Recreation Elizabeth Harrell. “We decided to put together a virtual event with all the components we would typically share with the community at the Mesquite Arts Center. We are recording it all and putting it in one video production.”
The virtual event will also feature comments from elected officials such as U.S Rep. Colin Allred, State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and Commissioner Theresa Daniel. There will also be songs and dances performed by local church groups.
“Mesquite recognizes the importance of this event to the community. We do whatever we can to bring this event to residents, and I’m really proud of our staff,” Harrell said. “Under the current pandemic situation, we’ve had to cancel a majority of our parks and recreation events, but we didn’t do that with this one because we recognize the importance of it.”
For the holiday, the Mesquite NAACP would organize a MLK parade with the community for the city. This year, the NAACP will recognize five individuals in the community who have made noteworthy contributions throughout the year. During the event, the NAACP will pull the individuals aside and give them special recognition with an award.
“We transitioned to a virtual event and are creating this video. Yes, it will be shown starting on Saturday at 2 p.m. but it also will have a never ending shelf life on it,” Harrell said. “It will always be something that we can have in place and share the message and the good word of Dr. King.”
The video will continue to be shared indefinitely for all those who wish to celebrate with the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.