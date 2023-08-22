Horn made 11 consecutive playoff appearances from 2008-2018, but times had gotten a little tougher recently, as the Jaguars won only eight games during the next three seasons.
But the team enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in the region under first-year head coach Courtney Allen, as Horn matched its win total from the previous three campaigns, going 8-3 to finish second in 10-6A and return to the playoffs.
The Jaguars are hoping to take another step forward under the guidance of Allen as they return 13 starters from that team.
The ground game should be in good shape, as junior Titus Muse had a breakout season, rushing 165 times for 896 yards and seven touchdowns, and junior Kevontae White, who also flashed his potential with 105 carries for 490 yards and four scores.
That duo will run behind a line that includes all-district performers in junior Lamont Rogers, a top Division I prospect, and Davion Hurth, who is committed to UT-San Antonio.
Senior quarterback Raheem Beck had his share of good moments last season and move-in sophomore Legend Bey will also get a look at the starting job.
There is also talent on the outside with senior receiver Cedric Lott, a Boston College-pledge, as well as another move-in Tristian Gardner.
The defense should also be stout, especially up front led by senior end Armstrong Nnodim, an Oklahoma State commitment who was named the 10-6A co-defensive most valuable player after recording 69 tackles, with 20 for loss, 16 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.
Nnodim is joined on the line by all-district honorees in senior Preston Davis (42 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks) and Marquett Johnson (24 tackles, 2.5 sacks).
The secondary will also be a strength with plenty of talent.
Senior safety Nathaniel Rainey was named to the first team after posting a team-high five interceptions with eight pass breakups and 43 tackles.
Rainey will be joined by sophomore Markel Ford, who is another Division I prospect, as well as newcomer C.J. Wells.
