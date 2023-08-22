Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 3.39.27 PM.png

Mesquite has been on a roller coaster ride of late, bouncing between playoff campaigns and seasons that ended with them on the outside looking in.

After a trip to the area finals two years ago, the Skeeters had a tougher go of it, as two district losses by single digits against Horn (24-16) and Royse City (43-38) were the difference in them missing out on the playoffs.

