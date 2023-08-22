Mesquite has been on a roller coaster ride of late, bouncing between playoff campaigns and seasons that ended with them on the outside looking in.
After a trip to the area finals two years ago, the Skeeters had a tougher go of it, as two district losses by single digits against Horn (24-16) and Royse City (43-38) were the difference in them missing out on the playoffs.
Mesquite is hoping that the recent trend of going down and then up continues heading into the fall, and it is armed for a solid turnaround with 16 returning starters.
Junior quarterback Sir’Maje Wallace was efficient when given snaps last season and is set to take over the role of full-time starter after sharing time last year.
The Skeeters receiving corps must replace Jamarion Woods and senior Elijah Baesa, the latter transferring to South Oak Cliff, and Mesquite will look to senior Cameron Hawkins, who had double-digit receptions.
Mesquite has a solid back in Armand Cleaver, who had 159 carries for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he will run behind a veteran offensive line that includes a trio of all-district honorable mentions in Paul Gurrola, Anthony Melton-Aguilar and Quentin Henry.
Defensively, the Skeeters have a potential star in junior linebacker Radavion Wilson, who was named co-defensive newcomer of the year after recording 104 tackles, including 11 for loss, two sacks and two quarterback pressures.
Wilson is one of several defenders who received some kind of all-district recognition.
Senior end Taylor Hughey recorded 41 tackles, including seven for loss, senior safety Damarian Williams had 78 tackles and 10 pass breakups, senior cornerback Bobby Raleigh O’Neal registered 20 tackles, with five for loss, and junior cornerback Loyd McIntosh had 19 stops and a forced fumble.
Mesquite is also expecting a pair of juniors to step in up front in tackles Caleb Sims and Jayden Edwards.
