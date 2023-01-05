As the Mesquite community steps into 2023, the city, district and chamber of commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023.
Mesquite saw many wins, according to city, chamber and school district officials, including major openings, recognitions for growth and community engagement, the implementation of mental health response teams and expansion of services and opportunities for students in Mesquite ISD, among others.
The city has implemented some changes that aim to improve residents’ experiences this year including Spanish language communications, where the city opened a Spanish language Facebook account to better communicate with Spanish-speaking residents, as well as the new hire of Genesis Canales, Mesquite’s bilingual communications and marketing coordinator. The city also launched a new call center that has one number for all residents to call for assistance. The city’s new website will launch early 2023, and will aim to be mobile friendly, have better navigation for ease of use and have a more updated look and feel. The city launched a new emergency notification system that residents and businesses can opt in to receive emergency information about the city, zoned by neighborhood or National Weather Service alerts.
Mesquite’s incoming neighborhoods, Solterra and Talia are slated to bring 3,300 and 3,000 new homes respectively, as well as 1,000 new homes in Polo Ridge. All of these neighborhoods expect to have new homes under construction in 2023, the city said.
Following the incident at a Mesquite apartment complex, the city plans to enforce enhanced inspections of aging multifamily complexes and implement additional inspections and maintenance requirements to ensure the safety and quality of life for residents.
Some of the city’s goals include neighborhood roadway repairs, more resident engagement through increased neighborhood groups and attendance at meetings. With a new neighborhood engagement manager, the city aims to bring more people together to learn about their community and how the city can be a resource.
The city also aims to obtain more project funding for roadway, park and public safety projects to accelerate the timeline for several much-needed projects. Anticipated road improvements include the rebuilding of Skyline Drive from Town East Blvd to Peachtree Road and safety improvements along Lawson Road between Milam and Cartwright roads. Lawson construction began in December and is expected to be completed by the end of February 2023.
Future phases of the remaining acreage at Copeland Park will be completed as funding allows and is proposed to include a spray pad, playground, picnic pavilion, additional restrooms, parking and nature walking trails. Once complete, the park will be the largest park with the most amenities in south Mesquite.
Mesquite ISD has seen a lot of growth through 2022, with the addition of a natatorium, expansion of John Horn High school, a new wrestling UIL program and more.
Looking to 2023, the district aims to increase teacher pay, as per the voter approved tax rate and develop an onboarding program to prepare educational personnel to make an immediate impact in the district. Mesquite ISD said that due to current circumstances in the hiring market, some of its newly hired teachers do not yet meet the requirements to be professionally certified educators and had little time to obtain full necessary training. In its new onboarding process, Mesquite ISD aims to elevate new teachers.
Some district programs in the works include safety and security upgrades, along with the creation of a safety and security department under the supervision of a new safety and security director.
The district also plans to continue to leverage the power of AYO to address individual needs of students, add more virtual reality courses aimed at increasing student engagement, increase the frequency of art classes for students in pre-K through second grade and open Cross Elementary School in August of 2023.
During the 2024-25 school year, Mesquite ISD will expand its AVID program to all feeder patterns to continue helping first generation college students develop skills necessary to be successful in college and their future careers.
Mesquite ISD’ s natatorium and freshman wing for John Horn High school are also slated to open in the 2024-25 school year.
With a new chamber president, the business community can expect to see more partnerships and outreach, Mesquite Chamber president Alexander Helgar said.
“I think the biggest things we see was chambers not necessarily just being event organizations,” he said. “We're going to be a business solution. If a business has any problems, they'll call the chamber. If they need help developing the workforce they call the chamber. That's what I'm seeing moving forward. It's not just a networking event every week or month but truly helping grow and develop the next generation of businesses.”
As Helgar steps into his first year in Mesquite, he aims to learn where the community wants to grow.
“I'm here to learn,” he said. “I need to understand this community. Every community is different, and I want to understand what he community's goals are.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.