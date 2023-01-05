2023.jpg

Stepping into the new year, Mesquite ISD said it aims to continue offering more support for students and staff.

 Winston Henvey

As the Mesquite community steps into 2023, the city, district and chamber of commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023.

Mesquite saw many wins, according to city, chamber and school district officials, including major openings, recognitions for growth and community engagement, the implementation of mental health response teams and expansion of services and opportunities for students in Mesquite ISD, among others.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments