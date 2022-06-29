A new industrial development is coming to Mesquite.
The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved changes to an industrial development to add parcels of land previously zoned residential. The added parcels will bring the development up to 48 acres to house the two buildings.
With the exception of the two added tracts, the rest of the parcel was zoned light industrial in the city’s comprehensive plan. Most of the zoning standards will remain unchanged, with the exception of one cul-de-sac that will not have to be fixed by the development owners, as they will no longer use the cul-de-sac.
Of all the letters sent out, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong said one resident spoke in opposition and none in favor. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval to the City Council.
Danny Marsicano, a development manager for the Leon Capital Group, said one building will be around 294,000 square feet and is expected to begin moving dirt in October this year. The other building, a 157,000 square-foot building is expected to begin construction after Christmas, Marsicano said.
While the development has not garnered any interested tenants so far, Marsicano said he’s hopeful to find some soon.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
