Come out to the Mesquite Convention Center from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 to plan that special day. A variety of vendors will gather under one roof to serve as a one-stop-shop for all Quinceañera needs.
Art Therapy Viewing
Join the Mesquite Arts Council from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 as they welcome the non-profit organization Dallas Art Therapy to the Chamber Gallery of the Mesquite Arts Center. The exhibition will be on view from Jan 23 - March 18 and will include artwork of clients, art therapy students, and art therapists. Art Therapy provides an opportunity for people of all ages to create visual expressions of their internal mental processes, develop self-awareness, and build a path for the future. The featured artwork portrays the artist's experiences related to grief, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and trauma. Dallas Art Therapy is a 501c3 that provides free groups for adults and teens, work in the community, and individual art therapy by insurance or sliding scale.
Tea and crafts for adults
Relax with a cup of tea or coffee and let your crafty-side come out at the Mesquite from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The event is for ages 18 and older. For more information can be found through the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
