635 East Project Updates

The 635 East Project construction has continued with several lane closures that may affect Mesquite drivers through Sunday.
The current construction has been divided into daytime and evening closures. Each daytime closure will be closed from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. each day. During the daytime, various lanes along eastbound and westbound Oates Drive at I-635 will be closed through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Various lanes along northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-635 will be closed. The right lane along southbound Galloway Avenue and the right-turn lane on eastbound I-30 Frontage Road at Galloway Avenue will be closed.
The overnight construction closures have included various lane closures that will be closed through Sunday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. Various lanes along both direction of I-635 between U.S 75 and I-30, eastbound and westbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson, and Road and Northwest Drive will be closed.
The southbound I-635 direct connector to westbound of I-30 (Exit 8A) will be closed and drivers will be detoured to the exit at Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B to access the U-turn to northbound I-635. From there, drivers would use the exit to westbound I-30.
The entrance ramp to Northbound I-635 from Town East Boulevard will be closed. The Eastbound Town East Blvd. traffic will continue on Town East Boulevard and drivers will turn right on Towne Centre Drive and continue to the northbound I-635 Frontage Road to access Northbound I-635. The Westbound Town East Boulevard traffic will turn left on Southbound I-635 Frontage Road and continue to Towne Centre Drive, using the U-turn at Towne Centre Drive to continue onto the Northbound I-635 Frontage Road to access the entrance to northbound I-635.
There will be various lanes along eastbound Northwest Highway at I-635 that will be closed as well as the entrance ramp to westbound I-635 from Northwest Highway. Drivers will be detoured to take the eastbound I-635 entrance at Northwest Highway and continue to the exit at Centerville Road (Exit 11A). Drivers will then turn left onto Centerville Road and turn left onto the westbound I-635 Frontage Road to access the entrance to Westbound I-635.
To learn more about closures for the 635 East Project, visit 635east.com. To sign up for text alerts, send the message "635 East" to 31996.
