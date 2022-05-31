Mesquite ISD has completed this year’s demographic report to better understand how the district has changed in school populations. Numbers were taken from the 2020 census to track the city and district’s growth over the last 10 years.
Below, Mesquite ISD Chief Information Officer Laura Jobe gives Mesquite News readers a look at how the district conducts its demographic report and how it affects the district.
Why does Mesquite ISD conduct a demographic report?
Mesquite ISD regularly monitors demographic changes in the district to stay ahead of growth and other trends that impact enrollment numbers in different feeder patterns to ensure that our plans can accommodate any coming increases or decreases in enrollment for specific campuses. These forecasts and data are especially important when planning for future expenditures and determining how we allocate dollars to meet the needs of our community.
How have Mesquite ISD’s demographics changed since the last report? How have Mesquite ISD’s demographics changed over the last 10 years? Five years?
2020 Census results show an increase of 9.5% (16,047 people) in the total population of Mesquite ISD since 2010 and an increase of 6,013 households (10.6%) versus the 2010 Census.
Elementary and middle school enrollments have declined due to a decrease in birth rates over the last several years; however, high school enrollment has continued to grow to a record 12,265 students.
Over the past year, MISD’s enrollment has bounced back from recent declines related to the pandemic, which were seen statewide. In 2021-22, MISD had record Pre-K enrollment and the largest kindergarten class in three years.
What has been the district’s biggest shift?
New housing projects in the southern part of the district, specifically in the John Horn High School feeder pattern, reveal tremendous growth expected over the next several years. Developers have delivered 1,373 new homes in the past 24 months, and more than 4,300 future residential lots are planned in Mesquite ISD as of the first quarter of this year. Due to inflation in the cost of construction materials, timelines for many of the new housing communities have accelerated as builders struggle to stay ahead of rising costs. In contrast, aging in place in the northern part of the district is resulting in enrollment declines for those campuses.
How will this affect the district?
Mesquite ISD is adjusting some priorities for some building projects to accommodate the rapid growth in the Horn High School feeder pattern. Elementary #34, recently named Cross Elementary, will open in August 2023. If the growth on the south side continues at a more than moderate rate, another elementary school may be needed in that part of the district. We also have some ideas on how to remedy the continuous enrollment increase we are seeing at JHHS. As campus space opens up in other areas of the district, new and innovative programs may be added to provide more opportunities for students, but those discussions are very preliminary at this time. In short, MISD is carefully monitoring the changes outlined in the report to ensure that we continue to make the best use of our facilities and resources in the future.
