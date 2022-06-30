Two cowboys conversed near the alley of the Mesquite Arena before the Championship Rodeo commenced Saturday night.
Contestant Tony Tharp and longtime bull rider and bareback rider Johnny Bass had been a part of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo for several years, with Tharp first competing in 2007. Bass said he had competed in Mesquite in the 1997 and 1998 Championship Rodeo.
Tharp had been riding for about 14 years.
“I'm an older man in the sport," Tharp said. "I'm 37, going on 38. I started later. I was about 22, 23. It's been a while, but I can't get away from it. I love it.”
Tharp said he had family members who competed in rodeo.
“I saw pictures of them riding, and I thought it looked fun,” Tharp said. “I asked if they thought I could do it, and they said, 'yeah sure. you got the build for it, you're the right height, you're aggressive and played football growing up.' I got on my first horse a week or two later, and I haven't put it down.”
Bass had ended his riding career but still wanted to come out and support Tharp.
Bass began his career in junior high and high school riding bulls and bareback horses. He came to Texas from Mississippi to compete.
“I rodeoed up to my early 30s and had to hang it up,” Bass said. “I was getting a little long in the tooth, as they say.”
“It's a pretty cool rodeo. It's been here a while,” Bass said. “There's a lot of history here with the Gay family. Jim Shoulders and Neil Gay started this, and it's been going this long, which is a testament to them and to the sport. It's a great place. A lot of people come here between one of these bigger rodeos. It's a great hub.”
Tharp had placed second in the bareback riding division on Saturday night, earning 70 points.
Photos: A night at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
