Since 1983, Lanny Ross Edwards has been a part of the Mesquite community, bringing race car drivers from around the world to the Devils Bowl Speedway.
The half-mile track first moved to the Mesquite area in 1961 before coming under Lanny and Beverly Edwards’ ownership in 1972.
“We had seven at one time,” Lanny Ross, son of Lanny, said. “He started in 1961. He bought Lawton Speedway, which my sister still runs today. I think he has the longest privately-owned speedway in the world. We've done pretty good through the years.”
With the help of his friend, Ted Johnson, Lanny created the World of Outlaws, who still run sprint car series in Mesquite today.
“We host just about everything,” Lanny Ross said. “Every kind of race you could think of. We run sprint cars mainly, and my boy races sprint cars, and my dad loves sprint cars.”
In addition to sprint cars, Devils Bowl also runs modified races, factory stops, late model shows and winged modifieds.
“We run one race called the Lone Star 600,” Lanny Ross said. “It's 300 laps a day, just riding what you brought. They come from all over the country.”
Since taking over Devils Bowl, Lanny Ross has seen attendance grow to over 100,000 visitors a year.
“I probably put more heads in beds at the motels than just about anybody including the rodeo,” Lanny Ross said. “The rodeo guys come and ride maybe one night, where we have two- or three-day shows, and these people stay for four or five nights. I've been with the chamber of commerce and all the hotels, and they've been good to us over the years. We've made quite the impact on Mesquite.”
This week, the American Crate Late Model Series will be held at the Devils Bowl Speedway, where riders from all over Texas will race on Saturday.
As the season progresses, Lanny Ross said the speedway has events coming up including the Johnny Studs Classic with on-wing cars racing.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen one of those, but it's scary fast,” Lanny Ross said. “They scare me.”
On Sept. 16, the speedway will also host a race for flat track motorcycles, then finish the season with the All-Star 600 on Oct. 7-8 and the 49th annual Winter National on Oct. 16-17.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.