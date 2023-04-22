Late on Friday, April 21, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Lane, Mesquite, in response to reports of an individual with a gun in the street pointing it at others in the area.
Officers were informed that the suspect had returned to his residence, and they heard what they believed to be gunshots from inside the house.
The Mesquite Police Tactical Team, along with crisis negotiators, was called to the scene to attempt to communicate with the subject and resolve the situation peacefully. After several hours of attempting to make contact with the suspect, the individual emerged from the residence armed with a shotgun.
According to police reports, the suspect pointed the weapon at officers, at which point one member of the Tactical Team discharged two rounds, striking the suspect. Officers on the scene attempted to save the individual's life by administering life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced deceased after being transported to a nearby hospital.
The officer involved in the incident had been with the Mesquite Police Department for nine years and was not injured during the confrontation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.
