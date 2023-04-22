Late on Friday, April 21, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Lane, Mesquite, in response to reports of an individual with a gun in the street pointing it at others in the area.

Officers were informed that the suspect had returned to his residence, and they heard what they believed to be gunshots from inside the house.

