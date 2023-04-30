Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of April 30:
Mesquite Arts Center to provide art kits
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as it brings back its monthly "Tote and Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
Beginning noon May 1, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out over 100 kits inspired by Mother’s Day (May 14) and Cinco de Mayo (May 5) and May the 4th (Star Wars) . This will include:
- Mother’s Day Craft: framed artwork (age: 5+ years old)
- Cinco de Mayo Craft: a variety of Mexican-inspired activities: music makers, castanet set, cat magnets (age: 3+ years old);
- Star Wars Craft: Baby Yoda Paper Mask
- Handouts- will reflect all of the themes.
- Astronaut Day Felt Project
- Teacher Appreciation Week Cards
The public can choose one of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3 -17 years old.
Courtyard Concert Series with Mr. Inez
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the cover band, Mr. Inez.
Mr. Inez is a Dallas-based band specializing in unique arrangements of classic hits from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Members include professional players and singers who are veterans of both studio and live performances and therefore do not use pre-recorded tracks. Mr. Inez's shows are always family-friendly and appropriate for all age groups. Watch them live inside the Mesquite Arts Center's outside courtyard area. This is a free, family-friendly event and is open to the public. Bistro seating is limited. BYO-chair is optional.
Library to host Kids’ Lego Club
The Kids Lego club meets on the first Thursday of the month at the North Branch Library. Join us to build and create with Lego's on February 2, March 2, April 6 & May 4. For ages 12 and under. For more information, please call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Cinco de Mayo
The City of Mesquite in partnership with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite (HFM) will celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 6 in Downtown Mesquite at Front Street Station, 100 West Front Street.
Festivities begin at 12 p.m. with Cinco de Mayo-themed activities, food, and performances. This family friendly event is free of charge and parking is available at no charge throughout different locations in downtown Mesquite.
This annual celebration features:
- Authentic Mexican food and artisinal vendors
- Folklórico dancers and live music including Mariachi and local singers
- Kids activity area with free arts and crafts and piñata breaks
- Meet and greet with Mirabel from Encanto
- Jalapeño-eating contest sponsored by Whataburger of Mesquite
- Mechanical bull rides for $4
- Airbrush face painting for $4
