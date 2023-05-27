Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of May 28:
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Taste of Soul Mesquite
Readers are invited to an event full of food, music, local vendors and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28 at 3300 Gus Thomasson Rd.
Trinity Christian Worship Church will have over 25 vendors and several activities for families at this free event.
Off the Rails with Penny and the Flamethrowers
Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series at Front Street Station stage welcomes local band Penny and the Flamethrowers on June 3 for Mesquite’s weekly concert series.
Mesquite’s concert series run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Saturday.
In the case of rain, this event will be rescheduled. Email arts@cityofmesquite.com with questions. BYO chair and cooler.
Mesquite farmers market to hold kids event
Mark your calendars for a free event kids beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
This workshop will be hosted by the Mesquite Arts Council and local artists at Downtown Mesquite’s Farmers Market, 100 W. Front Street Station.
This week, attendees will learn about cyanotype printing with Ashley Whitt.
26th Rodeo Road Rally Bike Ride
This year, the charity fundraiser will start at Mesquite High School’s Hanby Stadium, 300 E. Davis St. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3, cyclists will have the choice of 12-mile, 24-mile, or 62-mile courses that will all feature top-notch traffic control and rider support. In addition to the controlled ride, those registering will get a catered lunch from Whataburger of Mesquite, and Blue Bell Ice Cream. The first 1,100 to register will also receive a super-soft ring-spun cotton blend event T-shirt.
Early registration until ride day costs $40 for adults and $30 for kids age 14 and under. Ride day registration will add an extra $5 to each fee. All registrations must be completed online. On-site check-in will begin at 6:00 that morning. Information will be available at area bike shops.
