Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of April 16:
Salt painting at the library
Kids are invited to the Mesquite North Branch Library to create their own unique Salt Painting using just salt, glue and watercolors.
The class will take place from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
For more information, please call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Mesquite Arts Center and KMB host Earth Day craft event
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome community members back for their monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
At noon, on April 17, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by Earth Day. The kit is intended for children aged five and up.
The public can choose one kit per participant.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Opal Lawrence to host dog derby
Doggy Derby Day at the Opal Lawrence Historical Park is back this spring. Bring your pups to the 13-plus acre historical park between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 for a day of fun and frolics.
This free, Kentucky Derby-themed day of fun includes a doggy hat decorating station, best hat contest for the dogs and (nonalcoholic) mint juleps for the humans. Enjoy walking paths and trails, take photos in the bluebonnets or in front of our big red barn. The event, hosted by Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI), celebrates one of America’s most “decorated” events but also the love between canines and their companions.
Pet adoptions will be offered by Mesquite Animal Services, along with on-the-spot microchipping for pets for only $10. A variety of pet-services vendors will also be onsite, including obedience training demonstrations by the Dog Training Club of Dallas County. Raising Cane's is sponsoring the event and will provide giveaways while supplies last, including Raising Cane's pet bandanas, balls or food scoops. There will even be special treats for the humans.
All dogs must show proof of vaccination and be leashed at all times. Opal Lawrence Historical Park is located at 711 E. Kearney in Mesquite. For more information, call HMI’s office at 972-216-6468.
Death by Design
Come out to the Mesquite Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22 for the world premier of "Death by Design."
Retirees Fern and Wilbur Carter have just started hosting groups in their haunted bed and breakfast cabin home in the Appalachian mountains. They have differing opinions as to whether this is a good idea, but it’s clear they both love each other. As they await their guests, a raging thunderstorm plops an unexpected visitor into the house. Afterwards the real guests arrive. Trouble starts from the very beginning of their tumultuous arrival, as the booked group has lied about who they are and why they are here. The storm cuts the house completely off from any help, either by road or by phone… and then… the guests start dying in multiple ways. One of them must be the murderer, but who? Will those still left be able to solve the mystery and make it to see the sun rise?
You can expect laughs, jumps, scares, and even a real ghost or two to make an appearance in this hilarious new play by Stacey Upton Bracey.
