Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of April 2 in and around Mesquite:
Mesquite Arts Center presents “Healing Waters” art exhibition in April
The Mesquite Arts Center, in partnership with the international artist group known as Take Me to the River, will present the exhibition “Healing Waters” from April 3-June 24. Take Me to the River is an international group of artists creating bridges across borders through art reflecting the diversities and similarities of people around the world.
An order of sequence was randomly assigned to the 23 participating artists. One artist would create a work of art and send it to the Healing Waters project manager who would then send that work of art to the next artist. No artists knew the creator of the image they were given.
Mesquite Arts Center Manager Cohn Drennan was the curator for the project. After the exhibition at the Mesquite Arts Center, “Healing Waters” will travel to the University of Wisconsin. Drennan has also served as curator for Take Me to the River exhibitions in Aix-en-Provence, Istanbul, and at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art where he was the Museum Director.
Visit www.mesquiteartscenter.org for more information.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Mesquite Eggstravaganza
Join the Evans Recreation Center for a spring-themed eggstravaganza at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
This family-friendly celebration of the spring season is sure to delight people of all ages with its vibrant atmosphere and festive activities.
At the center of the event is an egg hunt, there will be other activities and attractions to enjoy, including face painting, arts and crafts, and bounce houses. Attendees will also be able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.
There will be live music and food vendors offering a variety of treats, making it the perfect opportunity to spend time with family and friends. With its festive atmosphere and diverse range of activities, the City of Mesquite Bunny EGGstravaganza is the ideal way to celebrate the arrival of spring whether you're a local resident or a visitor to the area.
Rockabilly Revolution
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the cover band Penny and The Flamethrowers at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6. This rockabilly explosion pays homage to rockabilly queens past and present. They feature everything on the playlist from Elvis to The Toadies and will even mix in a little country if it dances right. The group is fronted by an actual 50s and 60s-era pin-up model, Penny Ruffles. Watch them live inside the Mesquite Arts Center's outside courtyard area. This is a free family-friendly event and is open to the public. Bistro seating limited. BYO-chair is optional.
Understanding rocket science
Children are invited to the Mesquite North Branch Library from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 to construct their own paper rockets.
Children will learn about aerodynamics and flight, while building their own rocket using paper and a straw. For more information, call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.