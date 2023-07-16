Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of July 16:
Iron Frog Press Cohort Show
Come out to the Mesquite Arts Center from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 to see a new exhibit from the Iron Frog Press. This is an invitational exhibition curated by Matt Bagley, the founder of Iron Frog Press. He is best known for his invention of a glass baren for printmaking. The artists selected for this show are a collection of close personal friends of Matt's and are connected in ways beyond printmaking.
Bagley will be available for a meet and greet at the event.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Monarch Fest
Come out to the Mesquite Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 for Keep Mesquite Beautiful’s Monarch Fest.
The Mesquite Monarch Fest will include a vendor market, concessions, corn hole tournament, Monarch Costume Contest, a salsa tasting contest arts and crafts, live entertainment and demonstrations.
Mesquite Rocks
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the last band of the summer concert series. "Naked Lunch" is a Steeley Dan Tribute band covering classic American rock from the 1970s. It is slated to perform from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at 1527 North Galloway Ave.
This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your own-chair and cooler and sit under the cedar trees in front of the Mesquite Arts Center building.
If conditions are too extreme, the event will move inside the rehearsal hall where there is A/C. This is a rain-or-shine event.
Dallas Zoo: Animal Adventures
Come out to the Mesquite Main Library to get up close and personal with animals from the Dallas Zoo.
Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, attendees will get to learn about the many animals that make up the Dallas Zoo.
For more information, call the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
