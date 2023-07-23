Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of July 23:
Virtual art class
Join the Mesquite Arts Council in virtual art classes with Dallas illustrator Joe Cadena. From 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Joe will teach attendees how to draw. Themes for this session will revolve around going back-to-school. This virtual program is intended for individuals 8 years old and up. You will need the following items to participate:
- (1) Pencil, Pen, or Marker
- (1) Eraser
- (1) Sharpener
- Paper or Canvas
- Drawing Tablet - optional
Instructor Joe Cadena will create off of his drawing tablet. All images can be drawn on paper or canvas. If you have a digital tablet to draw from and want to get better at digital drawing, refer to past episodes of "Let's Draw Digital" with Joe Cadena on the Mesquite Arts Center’s YouTube channel.
Mesquite Arts Center presents: Color Play
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome curator, Bonny Leibowitz. Color Play will feature works by Lisa Barth, Dave Cudlipp, and Mary Ellen Wells. The exhibition will be presented inside the Main Gallery of the Mesquite Arts Center through September 23. This a free space and is open to the public.
If you would like to meet the artists, consider attending our reception on Sept. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m.
To learn more about the curator, visit: www.bonnyleibowitz.com
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Perot TECH Truck
Perot TECH Truck in partnership with the Perot Museum will be at the Main Library, located at 300 West Grubb Drive from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 27 for your enjoyment.
Families can come to the library and enjoy STEM activities for hands-on learning. Materials and supplies provided. For more information, please call the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
The Iron Frog Press Cohort Show
The Iron Frog Press Cohort Show is an invitational exhibition curated by Matt Bagley. Bagley is best known for his invention, the Print Frog Glass Baren and his outreach program Print Shop a Go-Go. The artists selected for this show are a collection of close personal friends of Matt's and are connected in ways beyond printmaking.
This exhibit will through Sept. 23 at the Mesquite Arts Center.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.