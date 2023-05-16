From May 7-15, the Mesquite Police Department responded to eight assaults, five robberies and other crimes, according to Lexis Nexis community crime maps.
The assaults occurred on the following days:
May 10 at 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seminole Tr.
May 10 at 9:09 p.m. in the 2100 block of Town East Blvd.
May 12 4:49 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Rd.
May 12 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Rd.
May 12 8:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowlark Dr.
May 12 6:14 p.m. off I-635
May 14 7:02 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hackamore Dr.
May 15 1:20 a.m. off Northwest Dr.
The robberies occurred on the following days:
May 9 at 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Lee St.
May 12 at 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of Town East Blvd.
May 13 at 8:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of N Galloway Ave.
May 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Military Pkwy
May 15 at 3:22 a.m. in the 2300 block of N Galloway Ave.
Three residential burglaries occurred at 8 p.m. May 9 in the 1500 block of Clearview Dr.; 5:45 p.m. May 11 in the 2900 Beau Dr. and at 10:40 a.m. May 12 in the 1100 block of Leyenda Dr.
Three motor vehicle thefts were reported at 7:01 p.m. May 9 in the 6000 block of Town East Mall; 1:35 a.m. May 10 at Samuell Boulevard and Big Town Boulevard and at 9 a.m. May 14 in the 2700 block of Franklin Dr.
Around 30 incidents of motor vehicle burglaries and around 65 incidents of property theft were reported during the May 7-15 timeframe.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.