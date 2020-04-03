Atmos Energy urges homeowners, contractors to dig safely

Atmos Energy has a proven track record of maintaining safe and reliable natural gas service under many adverse conditions. This current COVID-19 pandemic will be no different. During these unprecedented times, Atmos wants to assure residents their focus remains the same: the safety of their 4,800 employees, their more than 3 million customers, and the 1,400 communities they proudly serve.
The partnership between utilities, excavators and communities is crucial in maintaining safe, reliable natural gas service and now, more than ever that is true. Millions of Americans are sheltering in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Damaging an underground natural gas pipeline, even a minor damage, can cause a leak or rupture and lead to evacuations and have detrimental consequences. Whether you are a professional excavator or working on an at-home-project, it is imperative that you evaluate the critical need of the digging project during this pandemic.
“We want to make sure our employees, customers and communities remain safe” said John McDill, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety. “Unless an outdoor project is essential, we ask homeowners and contractors to postpone digging. If you have to dig, always call 811 first.”
Because the stakes are so high, Atmos is asking homeowners and contractors to delay non-essential digging. If you must dig, take extreme caution and make sure you always call 811 first to have utilities marked before you dig. Call 8-1-1 at least two days before digging. Calling 811 is free and helps protect millions of miles of underground utility lines that are necessary for everyday life. Visit call811.com/811-your-state for state-specific guidelines.
