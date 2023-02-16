Mesquite ISD is slated to take action on changes to Mackey, Thompson, Gray, Achziger, Henrie, Terry and Woolley elementary school attendance zones at its March 6 meeting.
With the opening of the district’s new Ben and Joann Cross Elementary School, families in nearby neighborhoods will no longer have to commute several miles to their current schools, said Taylor Morris, assistant superintendent of administrative services.
Cross Elementary is located in the southeastern part of Mesquite ISD near Shannon Loop, Chantilly Road, and Park Vista Drive. The school, slated to hold 1,000 students, will serve families in the rapidly-growing southern portion of Mesquite. The building is slated to wrap up construction this spring and will open in August.
The building will feature a hill country look with a sandstone and clay exterior.
The furniture will also be the most up-to-date for all elementary schools, allowing for more mobility in the classroom.
The overall floor plan and design of the school will mirror Hanby Elementary School, while exterior and interior colors have been redesigned to provide a unique experience for students, according to WRA Architects. To maximize use of the storm shelter in emergency times other than tornadoes, a generator will be utilized for emergency power that will generate heat/air, receptacles, and lighting.
Cross Elementary is Mesquite ISD’s 34th elementary school.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
