Mesquite ISD is slated to take action on changes to Mackey, Thompson, Gray, Achziger, Henrie, Terry and Woolley elementary school attendance zones at its March 6 meeting.

With the opening of the district’s new Ben and Joann Cross Elementary School, families in nearby neighborhoods will no longer have to commute several miles to their current schools, said Taylor Morris, assistant superintendent of administrative services.

