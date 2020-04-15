Be the Match, save a life

This year has been quite the whirlwind, even more so for Brandi Faulknor, 28.
The Mesquite mother of three boys checked herself into the emergency room on Feb. 7 for extreme exhaustion and immediately had a bone marrow biopsy due to her blood work. On Feb. 12 she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a fast-moving aggressive blood cancer. Further testing determined she actually has two forms of leukemia combined called mixed phenotype acute leukemia, which is both AML and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL).
“It was a mixed emotion of denial, scared, and how? But my biggest thought was to just stay positive and do what I have to do,” Faulknor said of her diagnosis.
Tressa Malone, community engagement specialist with Be the Match, said that after Faulknor’s second round of chemotherapy she was sent home for outpatient treatment and is currently in remission.
“What that means for her is that the time is now. Her body is ready to accept a marrow transplant, and if they had a match they’d be able to do it immediately,” Malone said.
Faulknor said she couldn’t stop crying and was grateful to get the news of her remission. But her only hope for a cure is a marrow transplant.
According to Match4Brandi’s Facebook, compatibility is based on genetics, and people of similar ethnic ancestry are more likely to be a match. With Faulknor having no siblings to test as potential donors and being of a mixed heritage – Hispanic and Caucasian, she has only a 46 percent chance of finding a match within the registry.
The site also noted that only 30 percent of patients find a match within their family, the other 70 percent turn to the Be the Match registry. Minorities are underrepresented on the registry, making it more difficult to find a match.
Malone created Faulknor’s Match4Brandi Facebook to help get her story out and hopefully find her a match.
“What’s amazing is that I only started this about three and half weeks ago, and the followers on her page and how everybody is rallying around her is just amazing,” she said.
Malone said because of the current circumstances a donation probably wouldn’t be done until the pandemic has slowed down. Until then, those interested in becoming a donor can register from their home by texting Match4Brandi to 61474. Potential donors will be given a link to create an account and fill out an anonymous survey. Then Be the Match will send a swab kit, the kit is then sent back with postage paid.
Once Be the Match receives the kit back, they’ll process it, put it into the database and run it against all the searching patients who are looking for a match.
Malone said this is not like a heritage DNA testing site. Be the Match is only looking at a specific chromosome – human leukocyte antigen (HLA).
If someone is a match, Be the Match will give them a call and the process begins to coordinate their donation.
According to Be the Match, there are two ways to donate – through peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC) and marrow.
Malone said 80 percent of all donations are by PBSC, which utilizes a machine to draw blood from one arm, extracts the cells it needs and returns the remaining blood through the donor’s other arm. About 20 percent need a marrow donation, which is liquid marrow being withdrawn from the back of the pelvic bone with a needle. This is an outpatient surgery done with anesthesia. Everything is covered by Be the Match.
Faulknor urges people consider registering with Be the Match because this can happen to anyone.
“It doesn’t matter how healthy, how active you are, it doesn’t discriminate, and anybody can get it,” she said.
Visit join.bethematch.org/Match4Brandi to learn more and to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.