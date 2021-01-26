The city of Mesquite announced the passing of former Mesquite Mayor Bob Beard on Jan. 22.
City of Mesquite flags located at its facilities were flown at half-staff through Sunday evening in honor of Beard. He served as city council member from 1967-1973 and as mayor from 1973-1977. He also served the Mesquite community as a volunteer on the Executive Committee of the Parkland Hospital Bond Election Committee.
“As a boy my dad was a city attorney throughout my childhood and he would come to City Hall after school and see my dad, and I remember seeing Mayor Beard there a number of times,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “He was always very dignified and very gracious to everyone he called on whether it was a City Council colleague or a citizen. I remember he always took the time to say hello to me which meant a lot to me.”
During his time as mayor, Beard helped the city’s economic growth, residential and commercial development and infrastructure. At the time, Mesquite was considered a smaller suburb along with I-635 under development and throughout his time as mayor.
“He was active and a hardworking council member when he ran for mayor, and when he ran for mayor that continued his leadership. His leadership grew during that time, and he led the council well,” Archer said. “I don't remember there being a lot of internal fighting or bickering at that time, everyone worked together pretty well. The four years he was mayor was privy to his leadership style with grace and respect and to bring everyone together for the betterment of the entire city.”
Beard helped grow the city and was respected among colleagues and the community. Beard was known for his leadership both as his four years as a council member and then later as the mayor.
“He left a positive legacy for this city. He gave a lot of time and effort to the work. To be a mayor and city council member, you have to put the time in,” Archer said. “It’s really a volunteer position, and there’s no question he gave a lot of sacrifice and dedication to this city, and we’re better off today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.