The city of Mesquite is conducting a budget priorities survey to gain input from citizens on programs and services. The survey is open to the public from June 20 through July 10. The survey can be found on the city of Mesquite website. Completing the questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes.
The results of the survey will be made available to city leadership as they make budget decisions for the 2023 fiscal year and help prioritize the budget among service areas. Brief descriptions of programs and services are provided. However, it is recommended that citizens review this year's budget for additional information.
The city is also hosting a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. July 19, at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Avenue in Training Rooms A & B to provide an update on its current budget and plans for next year’s budget. Presentations will include details on city programs and services, as well as the results of the budget survey that was recently completed by the public.
Staffing results in changed hours
Due to staffing, the Mesquite Animal Shelter is temporarily changing its hours during the week.
Beginning July 5, it will now be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Trash carts available
As Mesquite began enforcing its new solid waste ordinances, a trash cart program was launched in June to provide an affordable, uniform container that meets the intent of the ordinance. The cart fee may be paid in full or over a three-month period which will be charged on the resident’s utility bill. Enrollment in the program is optional for existing Mesquite residents. The program is required for residents with a new utility account.
Registrationcan be found on the city of Mesquite website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
