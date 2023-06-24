The city of Mesquite is now partnering with Canadian Solar to promote the community’s expanding economic footprint.
At a Monday city council meeting, economic development Director Kim Buttram told the Mesquite City Council that Canadian Solar, slated to inhabit a building located at 3000 Skyline Drive. With an estimated 1,500 incoming jobs with an average $50,120 wage, the company aims to provide manufacturing careers to the community.
Special Projects Director Rusty Schmit said that Canadian Solar hopes to be a part of the Mesquite community. With a projected average of 20,000 solar 2X1- meter solar panels coming out of the facility, Canadian Solar aims to help contribute to more sustainable living globally, Schmit said.
Phillip Zheng, vice president and general manager over North American operations, told council that Canadian Solar aims to remain a part of the Mesquite community for decades to come.
Mesquite resident Vivian Johnson told council members that she is happy to hear that “decent manufacturing,” with “decent wages” is coming to Mesquite.
"Canadian Solar's new $250 million manufacturing plant in Mesquite will bolster Texas' status as the energy capital of the world and secure our leadership as a global tech hub," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. "I thank Canadian Solar for choosing Texas for their next U.S. business investment and for creating 1,500 new jobs in the region to help boost the community for generations to come."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
