Canadian Solar Inc., based in the Toronto area, announced on Thursday that it chose Mesquite to establish its first U.S. facility. 

The city of Mesquite is now partnering with Canadian Solar to promote the community’s expanding economic footprint.

At a Monday city council meeting, economic development Director Kim Buttram told the Mesquite City Council that Canadian Solar, slated to inhabit a building located at 3000 Skyline Drive. With an estimated 1,500 incoming jobs with an average $50,120 wage, the company aims to provide manufacturing careers to the community.

