Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Sept. 18:
Bubba’s 33 monthly Car Show
Mesquite’s Bubba’s 33 is slated to hold its monthly car show from 12-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at 19089 I-635.
Residents will be able to come out to this free event and see over 35 classes of any year, make and model of car and motorcycle entered in the show. Registration to showcase your car will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an award ceremony at 3:30 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
Downtown farmers market
Every Saturday from April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods. Discover a selection of locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Enjoy a scrumptious meal from one of the food vendors who offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream to snow cones, and relax in front of the new outdoor stage and listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists.
Trash Bash
Trash Bash is an opportunity for families, neighbors and groups to get outside and participate in a community litter cleanup event. Keep Mesquite Beautiful will hold a trash bash on the morning of Sept. 24, where volunteers will help the city further its clean city initiative and pick up the city’s litter. Supplies will be available to pick up curbside at 1616 N. Galloway Avenue, between 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Volunteers will be provided with trash grabbers, safety vests, disposable gloves, sanitizer, and trash bags. Volunteers will dispose of trash bags and supplies at assigned locations and are encouraged to share photos on social media.
Class reunion
Mesquite High School’s class of 2002 is invited to MHS’s Homecoming Football game at Hanby Stadium on Sept. 23. Alums will need to meet at 6:30 p.m. to come out the tunnel before the game.
Mesquite Community Job Fair
Mesquite community members are invited to the Mesquite Community Job Fair provided by New Light Church. Attendees will get to connect with more than 20 Mesquite Area Employers looking to hire for but not limited to administration, education, retail, security, warehouse and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.