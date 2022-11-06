Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 6.
Wreath Making
Gather your friends to enjoy a creative and festive afternoon at Opal Lawrence Park from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12 to learn how to make your own wreath.
All basic supplies to make a fresh evergreen wreath are included, plus pizza and beverages. A list of optional supplies and tools will be provided in advance to participants. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on Historic Mesquite’s Eventbrite page. More information is available by emailing historicmesquite@cityofmesquite.com or calling 972-216-6468
Amazing Santacolor Run
Santa’s coming to Town East Mall early this year as the Mesquite community holds its Amazing Santacolor Run. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are invited to get active at Town East Mall while celebrating the holidays. Tickets are $20 for ages 18 and under. Adult tickets are $30 if preregistered and $40 the day of the race.
Casino Night
The Mesquite Elks Lodge invites the public to a casino night at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at 4201 Gus Thomasson Rd.
Bring your luckiest accessories as you play games of chance against the lodge. Proceeds from the casino night will go toward Texas Elks Childrens' Services.
Downtown Farmers Market
Residents are invited to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through November.
Attendees can discover a variety of locally sourced and crafted goods. Several food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be. This week’s musical guest will be Glitter Rose.
Big Wheelin’ Tuesday Nights
Lovers of large vehicles and off roading are invited to show off their rides from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Firestone located at 3501 Gus Thomasson Rd.
Firestone will also offer demos, tours and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
