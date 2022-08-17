Chasers Lounge

Teresa Sparks, Mesquite resident and owner of Chasers Lounge, talks about what her restaurant has to offer to the community.

 City of Mesquite

After three hours of discussion, the Mesquite City Council denied Chasers Lounge, slated to be located at 3220 US 80, a development application for a restaurant that also was to have an outdoor entertainment and walking trails.

At a Monday City Council meeting, council members voted 6-1 to deny a proposed commercial development that had been tabled at a July meeting. Council Member Jeff Casper voted in favor of the restaurant.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments