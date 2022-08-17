After three hours of discussion, the Mesquite City Council denied Chasers Lounge, slated to be located at 3220 US 80, a development application for a restaurant that also was to have an outdoor entertainment and walking trails.
At a Monday City Council meeting, council members voted 6-1 to deny a proposed commercial development that had been tabled at a July meeting. Council Member Jeff Casper voted in favor of the restaurant.
The development would include a main restaurant, Chasers Lounge, which would feature patios, a live music area, outdoor market and event space, yard games and a walking trail around two existing ponds that would be located behind the restaurant, near the adjoining neighborhood.
The owner of the establishment, Teresa Sparks said it would be a good family restaurant with frequent events with opportunity to help community members in need. The restaurant was expected to be open 24 hours a day with patrons under 21 needing to leave the bar by 9 p.m. and the bar closing at 2 a.m.
Multiple residents spoke both for and against the development the meeting.
Those who were against said that the restaurant had a bar and would be opportune for criminals to hurt the adjoining neighborhood. Additionally, traffic, noise and property values were concerns. Some residents said that the city would receive a bad reputation for opening this restaurant.
Those for the development said it would be a great benefit to the city’s sales tax revenue, it answered resident requests for live music, allowed for a walking trail with wildlife preservation and would remain safe. Additionally, some residents said that Sparks, who is a Mesquite resident, owns the property.
Council member BW Smith said Sparks’ letter sent to residents was not transparent in what it offered, and the number of replies set in was inaccurate, as duplicate letters could be found in a few of the districts. He also said that when he spoke to residents in the adjoining neighborhood, not one resident supported the restaurant. A concern voiced by Smith and Council Member Jennifer Vidler was that Sparks also held a meeting outside of District 3 and at a time they deemed inconvenient for residents.
Sparks’ neighborhood meeting garnered seven residents from all over the city who shared their thoughts on the development. When Smith asked if that was a proper sample size for the neighborhood’s feedback, Casper said the city often holds town halls with fewer residents attending.
After hearing from all the speakers, Vidler and Smith moved to deny the restaurant.
“We made this process up by the seat of our pants,” Casper said. “I don’t think we were fair. I’m frustrated be not only the content of the questions, but of the tone. I feel like we have two city halls: one that treats wealthy developers one way, where we give them a fast pass and a red carpet, and another that’s trying to figure this city out. I couldn’t be more disappointed in how this meeting has gone tonight.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
