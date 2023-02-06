Mesquite Profile.jpg

Elijah Ladeji is a Bonnie Elementary fourth-grade student and chess enthusiast. In a mid-January tournament, he participated with several other students in his age group in the Ridgeview Chess Tournament in Fort Worth. But his big day at the chess board happened at a March 2022 district tournament, where h was among the top three winners which allowed him to advance to regional competition.

How did you start playing chess?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

