Elijah Ladeji is a Bonnie Elementary fourth-grade student and chess enthusiast. In a mid-January tournament, he participated with several other students in his age group in the Ridgeview Chess Tournament in Fort Worth. But his big day at the chess board happened at a March 2022 district tournament, where h was among the top three winners which allowed him to advance to regional competition.
How did you start playing chess?
My dad wanted me to learn how to play. He encourages me.
What is your favorite opening?
Varies. It depends.
How do you prepare for a tournament?
I practice with my chess instructor.
How did you feel about the Ridgeview Chess Tournament?
It was nice and well deserved.
What’s your favorite piece and why?
I like the pawn, because you can en passant and promote.
What is the toughest thing about chess for you?
Not knowing the move of your opponent.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve lived here for 10 years.
What are your hobbies?
I like basketball and reading. I also love science.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
The internet.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
We only use 10% of our brain.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
