In an effort to see more community engagement, the cities of Mesquite and Balch Springs partnered with Mesquite ISD to launch Project LEAD.

Project LEAD is aimed to develop a cohort of community members who have not previously gotten involved with their cities or district. After seeing the same people at several meetings and events, the three entities joined forces to bring more residents into civil service.


