In an effort to see more community engagement, the cities of Mesquite and Balch Springs partnered with Mesquite ISD to launch Project LEAD.
Project LEAD is aimed to develop a cohort of community members who have not previously gotten involved with their cities or district. After seeing the same people at several meetings and events, the three entities joined forces to bring more residents into civil service.
“We have a lot of retired people on our boards,” said Leslie Feinglas, assistant superintendent of partnerships and strategic initiatives. "We know that at some point, they're going to opt out, so we need to be ready to fill these positions once that happens.”
The partnership started between the city of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD after Superintendent Angel Rivera and City Manager Cliff Keheley recognized a common lack of engagement.
“We want as many people to participate as possible, we want our community and our parents to get involved,” Feinglas said. “We want to make sure they know all the opportunities out there. We need their help. Education really is a partnership between us and the parents.”
Those selected to participate in Project LEAD will commit to attending four sessions. Classes will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Dec. 5 and Jan. 16. Cohort members will learn leadership skills and keys to working with city and school district officials. Project LEAD is designed to encourage attendees to serve on boards, commissions and organizations within their city and school district as well as to develop future elected officials.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.