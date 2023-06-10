HFM.jpg
City of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite announced recipients of the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite 2023 Scholarships last week. 

Here are the following recipients: 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments