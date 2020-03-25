The City of Mesquite has adjusted its services in response to the new Dallas County Order to have residents shelter in place to help address the coronavirus pandemic situation. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus for other Mesquite updates.
- Parks and Recreation closed playgrounds, ballfields, basketball courts and picnic areas. To encourage outdoor recreation with six foot social distancing recommendations, the open space at parks and the Mesquite Heritage Trail will remain open for walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
- The Mesquite Animal Shelter and Mesquite Golf Course are closed.
- All water utility customers having financial challenges paying their bill are encouraged to contact Water Utility Billing at 972-216-6208.
- Municipal Center and City Hall operations has implemented social distancing operations with modified customer service opportunities and continuity of operations work schedules to maintain services.
- Crews and inspectors report directly from home to their assigned areas in the field.
- Other previous adjustments to services include:
- The April 6, City Council Meeting has been canceled.
- All City events, environmental workshops, library events and programs, and all city-run athletic leagues for youth and adults have been suspended until May 1.
- The Public Health Clinic, Mesquite Library System, Mesquite Arts Center, Opal Lawrence Historical Park and Florence Ranch Homestead are closed.
- Collection of residential recycling has been discontinued until further notice. Recyclable items will be included in the normal solid waste collection service to maximize staffing and service to all customers.
- Housing and Community Services caseworkers continue to conduct interviews by phone only. For details, call the Housing Division at 972-329-8727.
- The City is advising its neighborhood groups and crime watch groups to suspend their meetings until May 1.
- Advisory board meetings and committee meetings will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/NotifyMe to register for Coronavirus Updates in the Alert Center for the city’s email/text notification system.
