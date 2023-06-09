Development.png
Courtesy of Helu Capital

The Mesquite City Council approved its first apartment complex in several years, according to Council Member Kenny Green.

At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, the council reviewed a proposed apartment complex that had been previously tabled on May 1.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments