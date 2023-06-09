The Mesquite City Council approved its first apartment complex in several years, according to Council Member Kenny Green.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, the council reviewed a proposed apartment complex that had been previously tabled on May 1.
The 10.92 acres sat on two lots located at 1400 and 1609 Range Drive. Across seven buildings, the apartment complex will hold 240 units with three-story buildings.
At the May 1 meeting, the complex initially proposed eight buildings to house the 240 units.
Instead of having multiple trash receptacles around the complex, Clint Boyle, Senior Principal at Horrocks Engineers, told council that the complex will have a single trash receptacle in the center of the complex. Additionally, the complex will allow more parking to accommodate the city’s requirement of two spaces per unit.
To create more of a sense of community, the complex’s pickle ball courts and some other amenities were moved to a more central location. The club house, gym and pool will still be located off Range Drive.
Boyle ensured that the buildings would not be clearly visible to nearby residents looking out from their garages. Additionally, lighting would be positioned in a way where the complex was safely lit but nearby properties were not affected by the illumination.
Multiple council members commended Boyle for his community engagement when proposing the complex and said the complex would be a quality product. Council Member BW Smith spoke to residents concerned that apartments lower property value. According to his findings from the Dallas Central Appraisal District, nearby properties have doubled in value over the last 10 years and are not expected to go down because of an apartment complex.
Both Council Members Jennifer Vidler and Kenny Green said they would like to see a unique design for the complex, since it is the first Mesquite has approved in years.
Boyle said if the complex is approved, Horrocks Engineering is happy to discuss possible designs with the city.
The complex passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
