As the city of Mesquite begins working on its 2023-24 fiscal year budget, Mesquite City Council and staff met over the weekend of April 22 to define its goals for the coming year.
During a 2024 financial forecast, City of Mesquite Finance Director Cindy Smith told council that the city’s finances remain stable despite the current volatility of the economy.
As financial fluctuations from 2020 begin to calm down, Smith said property value increases are beginning to slow down to a 7%-10% increase. To keep a healthy stream of revenue, Smith said the city has employed federal grant funding and has worked to add a larger sales tax base to the city to ease the tax burden on residents.
As the city continues growing, Smith said there will be some challenges ahead.
With an increasing population, the city will need more staff to serve residents, as well as public safety and possible quality of life facilities as Mesquite grows south. Additionally, inflation has impacted the city’s ability to perform certain services at a lower cost. One of the changes Smith highlighted included commercial solid waste removal.
Projected expenditures for the coming fiscal year include additional staffing to meet growing resident needs, pay increases for current staff to remain competitive among neighboring cities, construction for the Trinity Pointe Public Safety Facility and an increased debt service from $22.3 million to $25 million.
To staff the incoming public safety facility, Smith said the city will need a total of 28 firefighters and have currently hired nine. Smith said the city applied for a three-year grant to fund the other 19.
Based on Mesquite’s current budget and some financial projections, Smith proposed a possible 3% property tax revenue increase, a 1% sales tax revenue increase, an 8% licensing revenue increase, a 36% city service revenue increase — most notably from a commercial solid waste removal service, a needed 2% revenue increase for departmental growth and funding for three additional police officers.
Smith projects a $164.8 million revenue and $169.9 million expenditure with 58 days of working capital and a debt service of 15.2%, based on the current budget.
Council member Jennifer Vidler said she wanted the city to develop a potential budget to have closer to 70 days of working capital. Council member Jeff Casper proposed looking at the city’s budgets over the last five years to see if there are any departments that are taking up more of the budget and need to be made more efficient. Council member Kenny Green said that residents will need to understand that inflation affects the city as well, and they will need to choose between paying for the services the city provides or letting go of some city services.
Mesquite Mayor Dan Aleman proposed factoring potential quality of life facilities like a recreation center and library for residents in the southern portion of the city.
Over the next several weeks, Smith said she will continue refining the proposed budget as the city has a better idea of its financial state for fiscal year 2023-24.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.