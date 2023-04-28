Cindy Smith
As the city of Mesquite begins working on its 2023-24 fiscal year budget, Mesquite City Council and staff met over the weekend of April 22 to define its goals for the coming year.

During a 2024 financial forecast, City of Mesquite Finance Director Cindy Smith told council that the city’s finances remain stable despite the current volatility of the economy.

