The city of Mesquite is exploring ways to manage speeds on Pioneer Road.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Traffic Engineering Manager Eric Gallt presented three alternative road designs to reduce speeds between Cartwright and McKenzie roads. Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said that the city had received several complaints regarding speeding.
“What’s being presented tonight are only ideas,” Keheley said.
The first option presented involved reducing the road from four to three lanes by restriping the pavement. The centermost lane would be used as a left turn only lane, and a five-foot shoulder would be added to each side.
The second option reduced the road to two lanes with two 12-foot shoulders. While the shoulders would provide easy exit and entrance into neighborhoods and parks, Gallt said speeding motorists would likely use the shoulder as a drivable lane.
The third option, which was recommended by staff, was to reduce the road to two lanes and add buffered bike lanes and left turn lanes as needed along the road. The bike lanes would serve as an added amenity for those wanting to reach nearby parks and trails, Gallt said.
While Mesquite City Councilmembers Kenny Green and Jeff Casper were in favor of the bike lane option, Councilmember BW Smith said he was disappointed with all options presented by staff. Smith said he rarely sees bikes in the area and that the road was built for motor vehicles. Smith proposed using more traffic enforcement in the area.
Councilmembers Jennifer Vidler and Tandy Boroughs said they wanted to hear what neighbors said before settling on a design.
Vidler said that if Pioneer already sees 8,000 cars daily on average, it would be counterintuitive to reduce the road to two lanes with bike lanes.
City staff plans to explore new options before returning to council. If no new ideas come, the city will reach out to residents for feedback.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
