Council Member BW Smith proposed adding more traffic enforcement to reduce speeding. 

The city of Mesquite is exploring ways to manage speeds on Pioneer Road.

At a Monday City Council meeting, Traffic Engineering Manager Eric Gallt presented three alternative road designs to reduce speeds between Cartwright and McKenzie roads. Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said that the city had received several complaints regarding speeding.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

