A total of 30 people, including eight area businesses, city departments, Mesquite ISD, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Dallas College showed up to Mesquite's first Gus Thomasson Corridor meet and greet.
The city of Mesquite hosted its first Gus Thomasson Corridor business meet and greet Thursday morning.
The event was led by City of Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward. A total of 30 people, including eight area businesses, city departments, Mesquite ISD, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Dallas College attended the event. Woodward said the event aimed to provide area businesses with more connections and resources as the city continues its efforts to improve the area.
Gus Thomasson Road enters Mesquite by La Prada Event Center and Country Club Estates. It travels Southeast, parallel to I-635 and North Galloway Avenue crossing I-30 and ends at I-80.
The north portion of the Gus Thomasson Corridor is located in a tax increment reinvestment zone, and new housing development is taking place. A $3 billion road infrastructure improvement project was recently completed, and the Thomasson Square Project is estimated to have a cumulative economic impact of $558 million, the city said.
Since 2015, the corridor has been a point of interest for reinvestment and revitalization. The city implemented a 20-year plan to attract more businesses to the area in an effort to create a more attractive shopping center.
The Gus Thomasson Corridor comprises around 350 businesses along Gus Thomasson Road. Approximately 12,000 cars go through the Thomasson Square intersection at Gus Thomasson Road and Oates Drive daily, Woodward said.
Dianne Tordillo with Pegasus Link Construction provided attendees an update on construction at I-635 and Gus Thomasson Road. According to her presentation, the work done will prioritize I-30 main lane construction. New direct connectors and bridges on I-30 will be in service before the I-635 general purpose lanes at the interchange area, her presentation said. Once completed, commuters will see pedestrian access for both directions of Gus Thomasson Road, dedicated U-turn lanes added, the final alignment of Gus Thomasson Road will be at the same elevation of its intersection at I-30 and the I-30 main lanes will be an overpass at Gus Thomasson Road.
As the city continues its efforts to revitalize the corridor, area businesses are encouraged to reach out to Mesquite’s economic development department with more questions, Woodward said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
