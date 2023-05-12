Residents and community leaders met at Mesquite City Hall Tuesday evening for Mesquite's first bilingual town hall.
At the meeting, City of Mesquite Neighborhood Services Director Maria Martinez kicked off the town hall, discussing the importance of home upkeep including lawn and tree maintenance, parking, construction permits and code compliance.
City of Mesquite Animal Services manager Hugo Espinoza told residents about the many services offered including the city’s 24-hour emergency line to collect animals that might be a threat to public safety, vaccination and microchipping and more. According to Espinoza, the leading call to service involves animals with rabies. Espinoza also recommended making sure pets are vaccinated and microchipped if lost. Dogs must remain in the house, unless kept on a leash, Espinoza said. According Espinoza, the leading cause of loose dogs is unmaintained fence.
Espinoza also reminded attendees that no exotic, wild or venomous pets are allowed in Mesquite.
Luis Cardoza, public works engineer shared how the city has replaced 83% of the city’s water meters for more accurate reporting, and all water meters will be replaced by end of August.
Martinez talked about Mesquite’s parks and recreation department's several opportunities for children, adults and seniors to stay active. They also discussed where families can rent out facilities for parties and how residents can apply for jobs with the department.
Bilingual Communications Coordinator Genesis Canales finished up the presentation, telling attendees that the city’s website can now be translated into Spanish, as well as city-related applications.
Following the presentation, attendees raised questions concerning community safety.
Mesquite Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas said both the city and district have made efforts to strengthen community safety and engage with youth to ensure they are on the right track.
“It’s a whole community effort.” Rivas said. “The city can’t fix that on its own, so we do have partnerships with churches, schools, and key stakeholders. We’ll also need parents to help be a part of the solution.”
Mesquite City Council member Kenny Green added that the police department also has a mental health unit that will be expanded over time. Additionally the department trains for shooting events and de-escalation.
Green also highlighted how the city is looking for increased engagement from residents.
"One big thing that's always frustrated me for the longest time is we don't have enough involvement in our city," Green said "We have a lot of apathy. The biggest thing you can do is get involved. Get your neighbors, your family and friends involved. We need people to be involved in the city, because it takes a group effort to make it better."
Green talked about the local election and how it typically sees low turnout.
"The decisions we make impact you more on a daily basis than what's done in Austin or in Washington, so please get involved," Green said.
