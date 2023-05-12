Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Residents and community leaders met at Mesquite City Hall Tuesday evening for Mesquite's first bilingual town hall.

At the meeting, City of Mesquite Neighborhood Services Director Maria Martinez kicked off the town hall, discussing the importance of home upkeep including lawn and tree maintenance, parking, construction permits and code compliance.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

