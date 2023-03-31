Over 100 stakeholders from around the metroplex gathered at Downtown Mesquite’s Corner Theatre to learn about the city’s new economic development plan last Thursday.
The event aimed to celebrate and kick off the city of Mesquite's five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce sponsored the gathering.
Those who helped form the new strategic plan and will continue executing the city’s new goals helped celebrate the new launch.
Representatives included Huffines Communities, Bloomfield Homes, Stream Realty Group, CBRE, 42 Real Estate, Wolverine Interests, Elements International, Benjamin Moore Paints, the city of Mesquite, Mesquite ISD, Dallas College, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, various ommunity leaders, and a myriad of aspiring entrepreneurs and local business owners.
At the event, Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman discussed the overarching goals of the city’s plan to bring more quality jobs, grow diverse small businesses and support entrepreneurship, upskill the emerging workforce and attract new residents by creating a sense of place.
“The timing of the plan coincides with a recent influx of investment bringing $10 billion of new residential and $1 billion in commercial development to the 20th largest city in Texas,” said Kim Buttram, director of economic development with the city of Mesquite.
While Mesquite aims to hold on to its roots, it has released a new strategic plan to transform the city's economy for the future.
The economic development department held a soft launch of its new economic development plan following its state of the community event in late February.
According to a report from the city, Mesquite has noticed that its largest employee cluster revolves around retail with 4,800 employees and has an additional 3,800 employees working a service job, as of 2022. These employees are earning on average yearly salary of $34,000, which is a third below overall median incomes, according to the city’s report.
The median income has increased by 22% in the last five years. Poverty in Mesquite has also lowered from 15% to 12% in the last five years.
Mesquite’s industrial sector continues to grow, and the city aims to have more high-tech occupations available to students and young professionals to ensure higher living wages. With 90% of Mesquite’s business community comprised of small businesses, the city also aims to foster more entrepreneurs.
According to the city, the top growing industries include the food processing and manufacturing industry, furniture retail and manufacturing, chemical industries, E-Commerce, oven manufacturing, sound recording and graphic design.
Looking to the future, the city aims to engage Mesquite and Kaufman ISDs, as well as Dallas College to upskill its students while attracting careers to the community.
“Great things are happening in Mesquite,” Aleman said at the event.
