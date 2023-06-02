Mesquite has launched a new initiative to engage its residents.
On the Move aims to inform Mesquite residents of the several businesses, organizations and programs available to the community.
The first video launched on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels on May 26, highlighting Historic Mesquite, Inc.’s Blue Star Program and some of the attractions residents can find at Mesquite’s historic landmarks.
“The idea was to make short, concise videos, where we would spotlight a local business or service, community initiative or program to spread light on it for residents to help make them aware of what's going on in the community,” City of Mesquite Communications and Marketing Director Whitney Golin said. “We developed it because we liked the format of the Mesquite Minute.”
While the city liked the format of its Mesquite Minute, the videos’ length resulted in lower viewership than the city had hoped for, Golin said.
“We have to create shorter videos, or else people won't watch them,” Golin said. “We wanted them to be more fun and engaging. We wanted to tell residents this story while they're here. This is our first pass at something engaging and fun.”
Currently, Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman is the face of On the Move, as he interviews business owners, organization leaders and other key community members.
“Mayor Aleman is great at engaging with people,” Golin said. “He's all about engaging, especially with youth. Getting him out in the community engaging with people really helps create a sense of community.”
In addition to its main Facebook page, residents will soon find On the Move content for Mesquite’s bilingual social medias as well, where Aleman will talk about the city’s Spread the Love campaign and the Mayor's Reading Challenge, helping increase food security and child literacy.
In addition to On the Move, the city of Mesquite has made efforts to engage more residents, including a new, more user-friendly website. Golin highlighted how the website now has an easier way to contact the city and learn about new initiatives.
“We started a new campaign called Connect with Us,” Golin said. “You can get to it at cityofmesquite.com/1872/Connect-with-Us. We had a lot of ways to contact the city. However, they were scattered across the website.”
Mesquite’s Connect with Us page includes all the information about the MyMesquite App, a new bilingual call center, Mesquite Alerts and WaterSmart.
“We're trying to get information out to residents on the best ways to connect with the city to serve them better,” Golin said.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.