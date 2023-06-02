On the move.png

The city's first On the Move segment featured Historic Mesquite Inc.'s involvement in the Blue Star Program.

 City of Mesquite

Mesquite has launched a new initiative to engage its residents.

On the Move aims to inform Mesquite residents of the several businesses, organizations and programs available to the community.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments