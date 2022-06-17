As materials and fuel costs continue rising, the city of Mesquite is planning ahead.
Since fuel costs have been on the rise, City Manager Cliff Keheley said the city has been watching its expenses. While city staff initially planned on seeing fuel costs returning to lower rates, the city has begun preparing for continued inflation.
Because of the staffing shortage the city has experienced, Keheley said Mesquite has saved on fuel usage, as some cars sit idle.
“For example, Parks and Recreation is down 14 staff members,” Keheley said. “That's seven vehicles idling right now.”
Additionally, salary savings have also contributed to the city being able to cover inflated fuel costs, in addition to contracts and other resources.
While the city has some savings to help mitigate the impact of inflation on city services, Keheley said those savings are not going to last forever. Part of the city’s plan is to reduce trips for less essential services like transporting mail between city offices and sending parks staff to the city’s recreation centers.
“I think we're very concerned about this, and we've been watching for this,” Keheley said. “We made some early calculations early on so we wouldn't have to take drastic measures initially. We plan to start making a measured approach over the next few weeks.”
While non-essential trips are being reduces, services like public safety and other city services will remain at the same level that they have been operating.
“With public safety, we have not made any changes in how we respond,” Keheley said. “In our operations plan for these types of contingencies, public safety is the very last thing we would change. We have not reduced any services because of the gas prices.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.