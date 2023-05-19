Mesquite’s Finance Director Cindy Smith says the outlook for the city’s financial health is optimistic.
At a Monday meeting, Smith reviewed how the city’s finances played out throughout the second quarter of the fiscal year, which spans from October through March.
Compared to last year, the city’s general cash balance is up $1.5 million. Revenues are up a total $7 million with an increase of property tax revenue by $4.1 million, sales tax revenue increase of $982,000 and a service fee revenue increase of $962,000.
General government expenditures increased by $11 million compared to last year. Some of the contributing factors include a $4 million increase in police expenditures, a $2.5 million increase in the fire department’s expenditures, a $1.7 million increase in public works expenditures and a $1.7 million increase in general operating expenses.
Smith said that revenues are currently trending with what the city budgeted. During the second quarter, most departments used around 50% of what was budgeted for them. The outlier was non-departmental spending, which used around 88% of its budget. Smith attributed this to the city paying off its current debt.
When looking at Mesquite’s Quality of Life Corporation, Smith said it was more difficult to gauge financial health, because the entity is more project driven.
According to Smith’s presentation, the corporation’s cash balance is up $7 million, and its revenue, driven primarily by sales tax, it up $241,000.
Expenses are down $151,000. Smith attributed the lower expenses to there being fewer projects launched in the second quarter. Quality of Life Corporation expenditures associated with parks and recreation are up $28,000, while projects associated with transportation are down $237,000 due to recent reimbursements from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Working capital for Mesquite’s water and sewer department is up $10.8 million. Revenue has also seen a $4 million rise, according to Smith. She attributed the rise to increased consumption, new accounts with the city and bulk water consumption.
Expenses also increased $3.8 million due to higher water production and wastewater treatment costs. Additionally, expenses from key projects carried out by the North Texas Municipal Water District were passed down to the city, Smith said. She highlighted the city’s new leak detection feature with its Watersmart app to ensure residents are only paying for the water they actively use.
Looking at tourism and travel, Smith highlighted a $26,000 increase in Mesquite’s hotel/motel occupancy tax fund. Revenue is up $115,000, and expenditures are up $326,000 (55%) due to the increased number of events the city is helping to host, as well as other efforts to bring more visitors.
Smith called this an investment in tourism.
“This is a win for the community, because it brings outside dollars and eases the burden off residents,” she added.
As the city begins wrapping up its 2022-23 fiscal year, it plans to evaluate community needs to ensure the 2023-24 budget best serves a growing Mesquite.
