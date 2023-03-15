The city of Mesquite is looking at options to address recent city service fee changes.
At a March 6 Mesquite City Council work session, Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said that as of December, residents saw a $3.75 fee added to their water bill when paying via credit card or through Mesquite Pay.
From Dec. 22 through Feb. 21, the city saw 65,113 payments from its 44,145 accounts. The city saw $244,174 in convenience fees paid.
To address the fee increase, Keheley proposed two water billing methods.
The first alternative called “Customer’s Choice” allows residents to choose a method that does not incur processing fees through methods like in-person payments and automatic pay to the city.
Keheley said the Customer’s Choice option would keep the $3.75 processing fee allowing residents limited options to pay their water bill without incurring fees, as well as encourages residents to pay in-person and has no impact on the water system.
The second alternative, “Additional Base Pay,” raises everyone’s base pay by $2.25 in lieu of processing fees. The additional base pay option would affect all residents but will open up more options for residents to pay their bill without worry of incurring fees, Keheley said. Additionally, this method would increase efficiencies in the billing department allowing staff more time to help residents.
Councilmember BW Smith said he had received several complaints from fixed-income residents regarding the seemingly sudden recent fee increase.
Smith, as well as Councilmembers Tandy Boroughs, Jennifer Vidler and Debbie Anderson showed more favor for the "Customer's Choice" option, as educating residents on how they can avoid fees seemed like a better option for fixed-income residents.
Councilmember Kenny Green showed favor for the second option, as the plan would eliminate fees. Additionally, if a significant number of residents being paying in person, Green said it could lead to increased taxes to make up for the additional manual processing.
There was no decision made at the meeting. Keheley said this is only the beginning of many discussions to find the best option for residents.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
