The city of Mesquite’s Spread the Love Campaign aims to help feed kids over the summer break.
Residents are invited to donate jars of peanut butter and jelly during the collection campaign which runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.
This year, the city also is calling for donations of alternative butters that are safe for kids with nut allergies, such as sunflower seed butter or pumpkin seed butter.
Donations are being collected at four locations:
George A. Venner, Sr. Municipal Center, 1515 N. Galloway Ave.
Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave.
Main Library, 300 W. Grubb Drive
North Branch Library, 2600 Oates Drive
The city partners with Sharing Life Community Outreach to distribute the food collected. Sharing Life is a Mesquite-based nonprofit that runs a food pantry andprovidesother services including a clothes closet, job placementassistanceand emergency financial support. Sharing Life accepts financial donations toward Spread the Love year-round atsharing.life/donate.
The Spread the Love program was developed because many kids rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year butdon’thave access to these programs over the summer. Spread the Loveprovidesnutritious food kids can make at home by themselves.
Since the campaign started in 2016, Spread the Love has brought in hundreds of pounds of food as well as thousands of dollars from sponsorships. To learn more, visitwww.cityofmesquite.com/spreadthelove.
