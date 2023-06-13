Mesquite city hall
The city of Mesquite’s Spread the Love Campaign aims to help feed kids over the summer break. 

Residents are invited to donate jars of peanut butter and jelly during the collection campaign which runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023. 

