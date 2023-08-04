The city of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD wrapped up its fifth year in training the next generation of the community’s workforce through the city’s Summer Youth Internship Program.
Over the last six weeks, 26 students aged 15-17 filled intern positions at local businesses and organizations including Sharing Life Community Outreach, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club of Mesquite and Farmers Insurance.
Sandra Lopez-Rangel, the city’s Community Development Block Grant Coordinator, said the city aims to include more businesses in the future, so more students can take advantage of this program.
“The most rewarding part is being able to get kids out in the community and serve in different capacities,” Lopez-Rangel said.
The city also learned about what students liked, what was learned and how the program can improve in future years.
Lopez-Rangel said some of the major challenges the city faced was lack of participation from some of the city’s local corporations. Because of the short time span, some companies felt the onboarding process would take up too much of the six weeks for students to get any meaningful experience, Lopez-Rangel said. However, the city aims to find more businesses that can help students explore a wide array of industries, both small and large, throughout Mesquite.
“I think this gives kids an opportunity to get a head start,” Lopez-Rangel said. “A lot of businesses don't allow 15-year-olds to work, so by allowing them at this age to get a head start and realize what's out there can help them take on their next job with some experience under their belt.”
Over the last five years, the city has seen participation almost double, according to Lopez-Rangel.
Averaging around 15 students in the past, the city has now seen almost 30 participants after working with Mesquite ISD to get the word out. Interested readers can learn more about the program at cityofmesquite.com/447 or by asking Mesquite ISD campus administrators.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
