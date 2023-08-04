Farmers Insurance.jpg

Mesquite ISD received on the job training from a variety of organizations over the summer. 

The city of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD wrapped up its fifth year in training the next generation of the community’s workforce through the city’s Summer Youth Internship Program.

Over the last six weeks, 26 students aged 15-17 filled intern positions at local businesses and organizations including Sharing Life Community Outreach, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club of Mesquite and Farmers Insurance.

Job Readiness.jpg

Of the 52 applicants, 26 students participated in Mesquite's Summer Youth Internship Program
SLCO .jpg

Sharing Life Community Outreach helped students get out in the community to make a positive impact on their neighbors. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments