Cara Jackson is a public school educator with 22 years of experience. She is the first chief technology officer for Mesquite ISD and was recently named the Technology Administrator of the Year for TCEA. Jackson utilizes her campus leadership experience in her current role to support classroom instruction and innovation in education. Currently, she is leading a project called AYO that focuses on transforming education around the potential of students based on their passions and aptitudes. Next week, Mesquite will host its second AYO conference, enabling school districts across Texas to come together, learn from one another and support one another in the AYO work.
How did you get in your line of work?
I have always wanted to be a teacher. I was the little girl who played school with my younger sister or my dolls when she wouldn’t cooperate. I had never thought about a leadership role, but early in my career I was given opportunities to lead projects and work with new teachers. After completing my master's and earning my principal certificate, I became an assistant principal and later a principal. I later moved into instructional technology and then became the first chief technology officer for MISD. I have always had a mindset for putting systems and processes in place to be efficient and effective, and technology has always been used as a part of the solution. I loved introducing my students to programs and watching their eyes light up. Now I thrive on using technology to transform instruction and make life easier for teachers.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I would have to say that being named the TCEA Technology Administrator of the Year has been one of the greatest career moments. My team nominated me for the award, and to know that they believe in me as a leader means the world to me. The icing on the cake was that the organization recognized my work and presented me with the award. I have the most incredible team and could not have achieved that without each of them.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I was born and raised in Mesquite, Texas. I am a proud Poteet Pirate, and I also attended Vanston Middle School and Beasley Elementary.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Christmas at my grandparents’ house. Granmommy and Gran always did Christmas big. My family would spend the entire day with our uncles, aunts and cousins, and the memories will never be forgotten.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I love any Mexican food restaurant, but Outback will always be a special place. I worked at Outback right out of high school and later met my husband through our Outback connections.
What's your favorite movie?
I love a good fairytale. “Beauty and the Beast” is a Disney favorite, but I love any Cinderella story. “Ever After” is a favorite, too.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to my husband Jonathan for 18 years, and we have three amazing children. Our oldest daughter is in eighth grade and heading to high school next year; our twins (son and daughter) are in sixth grade and are happy to have their first year of middle school behind them soon. All of our children attend school in Mesquite ISD and are involved in athletics and band.
My mom and dad both graduated from North Mesquite High School and are longtime residents of Mesquite. They are my biggest cheerleaders, and I would not be where I am today without their support. I am very close to my brother and sister and their families as well. We are lucky to spend holidays together and even enjoy beach trips together in the summer.
What are your hobbies?
I am in the stage of my life of shuttling children from one event to the next. When I get free time between volleyball, archery, horseback riding and band, I enjoy reading or binging the latest shows on Netflix.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A device with internet access.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
In high school, I was a canoe instructor for the American Red Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.