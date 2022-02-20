Chassordee Willie is the Director for Recruitment and Retention in Mesquite ISD. She has spent all her educational career in Mesquite totaling 25 years. She began as an elementary teacher at Austin Elementary School. She also served as an Assistant Principal and Principal at Shaw Elementary School. In July 2017, she joined MISD’s Personnel Services team as the Director for Auxiliary Personnel. In 2018, she began serving in her current position and absolutely loves recruiting teachers to the district.
How did you get in your line of work?
I’ve always had a passion and desire to work in Personnel Services. I love visiting with others interested in teaching and highlighting all the great benefits Mesquite ISD has to offer. I especially enjoy sharing all the support future teachers will receive in our district and to hear the words, ‘Wow, I want to make Mesquite my home.’ There are no words to describe this moment.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
There have been several and they all involve past students and teachers. I still communicate with students and families from my years spent on campus as a teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal. To hear the words, ‘I loved you as a teacher or ‘You were firm but very fair as an administrator’ are so heartwarming. These statements make you feel good about the person you are and know you are making a difference.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, born and raised in Terrell, Texas, home of the Fighting Tigers.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Family vacations to Galveston Island with my family, including at least 20 of us all on my dad’s side of the family: my grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins. We always had a great time together.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Mi Cocina- I love their chips and salsa
What is your favorite movie?
My most recent would be “Spiderman No Way Home,” but of all time I would have to say “Pretty Woman” and “E.T – The Extra Terrestrial.” They are all very different, but I cried at the end of all three. I love a great movie with popcorn.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am very blessed to be married to Gilbert, my husband for 18 years. We have two handsome teenagers. Tre’ is a junior at Poteet High School, and Kamron is an eighth grader at Kimbrough Middle School. Our family wouldn’t be complete without our fur babies. Skittles is our Guinea Pig, and Ace is our sweet Maltese.
What are your hobbies?
Shopping, working out, traveling but most importantly spending time with my wonderful family and friends.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would have to say a fully charged cell phone with a backup battery.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I still watch Soap Operas. As a little girl I remember so many of the actors, and they are still acting today.
