Christopher Wylie is a Mesquite Police Officer. He pursued a career in law enforcement after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Wylie says he strives to make a positive difference in the community he serves, helping residents in need.
How did you get in your line of work?
Prior to Law Enforcement I served 13 years in the United States Marine Corps. I missed the feeling of comradery and going to work feeling as though I was making a difference. I sought out a career in law enforcement in hopes that I would find the comradery from the military along with the feeling that what I was doing was making a difference. After completing the academy and field training I knew this was where I needed to be. I was surrounded by my brothers and sisters in uniform and we were all fighting for the same cause, to make a difference in the city we serve in.
What’s been your greatest career moment to date?
My greatest career moment was two years ago whenever I was working at our front desk as an expeditor. A lady was brought into the Mesquite Police Department by a Dallas Police Detective. The Detective from Dallas advised that this female had been a victim of aggravated assault in which a report was created in an effort to assist the woman. It was determined by the Detective that this offense did not happen in Dallas, but here in Mesquite. The Detective provided me with all of his case notes and asked if I would take care of the incident and trying to get her some help. I spoke with the female and ensured that the incident happened here in Mesquite. I wrote up a report detailing everything she said along with the case notes provided by the Dallas PD Detective. The case was sent up to our criminal investigations division where a warrant was obtained for the male suspect that was assaulting the female. The male was subsequently arrested for the assault offense. It was at this point in my career that I felt I was truly making a difference.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a native Texan who actually grew up right here in Mesquite, Texas. I grew up in the Mesquite Independent School District and attended Eastfield College, now known as Dallas College.
What’s your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory would be attending major league baseball games as a kid. I remember going to the Ballpark in Arlington and watching a Texas Rangers’ game during the summer. I remember it being really hot, but enjoying every minute of watching what I believed heroes walking around on the field.
What’s your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite area restaurant has to be Posados. Anytime my family and I are in the mood for Mexican food we always venture over to Posados. The sopaipilla’s are some of the best around town.
What’s your favorite movie?
I would have to say that my favorite movie is “Top Gun,” with Tom Cruise. I know that many will ask if I have seen the new movie, “Top Gun: Maverick” and I will have to say no, not yet.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am married to my high school sweetheart whom I have personally known since we were 10 years old. We have been married for 12 years and we have a 13 year old son who attends Dallas Christian right here in Mesquite. My wife works as the principal’s secretary at North Mesquite High School. I have two dogs; one is a Golden Doodle and her name is Sophie and the other is a Toy Australian Shepherd and her name is Dixie.
What are your hobbies?
I often get asked this question and I tell people that I enjoy working as a hobby. I know that does not seem like fun to most people, but I enjoy what I do and enjoy coming to work. Other than working, I spend my time coaching my son’s baseball team and watching him play football during.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn’t live without?
If I was on a deserted island the one item that I could not live without would be a knife. With a knife you can make a spear to catch fish, you can cut wood to make a shelter, and you can use it to start a fire. All of the above are a necessity to either getting off said island or making it a home.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am currently raising chickens in my backyard. I was skeptical at first whenever my wife told me about the idea of raising chickens, but now that we have them they have grown on me. I also have a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in business from Dallas Baptist University.
