Eric Vasquez comes from a long line of first responders. Taking after his father, he joined the Dallas Police Department in 2009 before joining the Mesquite Police department in 2017. Since joining the department, he has also joined the SWAT team.
How did you get into your line of work?
I am a fourth Generation First Responder and a third Generation Police Officer. I worked for a car dealership and realized it was not what I wanted todoand I went back to school to get the rest of my college hours needed and joined the Dallas Police Department in 2009. I came over to the Mesquite Police Department in 2017.
What has been your greatest career moment to date?
I have many memorable moments during my career. My greatest career moment to date would have to be making the Mesquite Police Swat Team. This school is very demanding mentally and physically. On day one my school started with five total people trying out and at the start of day two I was the only one left. I am very proud to be a member of this team and work with my teammates to protect the City of Mesquite.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes, I am a native Texan. I grew up in East Dallas.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Growing up my father was a Dallas Police Swat Commander in the 1980’s. As a child I got to hang around his team and do some really fun things most kids did not get to do. The fondest memory I have of this time is when I was able to rappel down the side of the Cotton Bowl with his team.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite area restaurant is Texas Roadhouse.
What is your favorite movie?
I would have to say my all-time favorite movie is Forest Gump.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married for 12 years and have three children. Our daughter is 21 and we have twin boys who are seven.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are staying active (fitness), helping my father on his land, and being with my kids and their events.
If you were on a deserted island, what is one thing you could not live without?
A good book.
What is one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Myteam matesand I still hold the 4x100 relay state and school record in TAPPS 5A from 1997.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.