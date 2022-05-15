My name is Isaak Sandoval, 18, and I attend West Mesquite High School. I am a three-year letterman in football along with being a team captain and Leadership Council member. I was fortunate enough to win Homecoming King my senior year at West. I am also the DECA president. I enjoy sports and hanging around my family.
How did you get into sports marketing?
In all honesty, I never planned on it. I asked Mrs. Gallegos, the DECA sponsor and West Mesquite and marketing teacher, to put me into whatever DECA competitive category she thought I would be good in and she chose Sports Entertainment.
How did it feel to be the only MISD student to go to nationals?
Going to nationals was a huge honor. It I something that I am grateful to experience. Although, it would’ve been nice to have some of my peers with me in Atlanta. I wasn’t a fan of the fact that I didn’t know anyone from Mesquite or let alone, Texas.
What was your experience while competing in Atlanta?
It was enjoyable. I learned a lot, but ultimately the ridiculously good food was the kicker!
What school do you go to (how did it feel to represent your school)?
I attend West Mesquite High School. It felt really nice to bring some recognition to West because oftentimes I feel like West is overlooked.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
My mom is from Mesquite, but I’ve only been in Mesquite since January 2020. I’ve been here and there throughout my life.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
In 2014, I was a ball boy for the State Champion Cedar Hill Longhorns football team. That year, we played at several cool stadiums. It was fun watching our team play at AT&T Stadium, and it was an awesome experience to be around that level of success.
What are some of your interests/hobbies?
I love football and basketball and I can appreciate good music and video games. It doesn’t hurt that my girlfriend and I are really into some great TV shows right now. We’re finally wrapping up the Sopranos.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on going to the University of Texas at Austin, and from there I hope to gain a doctorate in medicine so that one day I can become an orthopedic surgeon.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
