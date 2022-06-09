Janine Fields’ career in education began 26 years ago as a high school English teacher. She then transitioned to K-12 curriculum director, campus administrator, principal supervisor, innovation administrator and most recently chief of staff in Cedar Hill ISD. In each of those roles, she enjoyed engaging with students of all ages and working in different campus and district contexts. The experiences and learning Fields had in each of those opportunities has prepared her for the role of deputy superintendent in Mesquite ISD.
How did you get in your line of work?
I was an undecided freshman when I went to college. I had no idea what I wanted to do, so consequently, I changed my major multiple times. Through that process, I was regularly told by my classmates that I should become a teacher. They saw something in me that I hadn’t yet discovered about myself. Ever since I chose that path, I haven’t looked back.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I spent five years supervising a range of academically underperforming campuses. Supporting them through that process, helping educators improve their effectiveness, and ultimately changing outcomes for the students they serve is the work that gives me the greatest pride.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I grew up in a small town north of Seattle, Washington. I moved to the Dallas area in 2007.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I was very close to my grandparents and frequently stayed with them on the weekends. My grandma taught me how to sew and cook, my grandpa made the very best milkshakes, and we always watched The Love Boat and Fantasy Island together. They were the best grandparents a child could have.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Montlake Cut in Dallas is a favorite of mine. The entire theme, both the décor and the menu, is rooted in the Pacific Northwest. From the delicious fresh seafood to the pictures of the beautiful Puget Sound that fill the walls…it’s like traveling back home whenever we get the chance to enjoy it.
What's your favorite movie?
While it may not be an award-worthy movie, watching Mamma Mia with my family is one of my favorite things to do. Even though most of our kids are grown, if someone turns on the movie, they all start dancing and singing along. The mom in me enjoys nothing more than watching my kids having fun and being silly together.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband Jim is a Dallas native. He previously served in the Navy and now works as a software sales executive. We have five children. Tommy graduated from the University of Arkansas and works in sales in Dallas. Anna graduated from the University of Texas and is an elementary art teacher in Richardson. Bailey graduated from the University of Texas and works in advertising in New York. Jared is in his final year at Texas State University, and we look forward to William attending eighth grade in Mesquite ISD this fall.
What are your hobbies?
I have shelves of cookbooks and love experimenting with different recipes. Our travels have been limited during the pandemic, but I really enjoy visiting new places and look forward to doing that again. I also love reading – sometimes for escape and relaxation as well as a source of new learning. Although it’s not technically a hobby, when the weather cools, one of my favorite things to do sit by an outside fire with my family and listen to music.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
It’s a toss-up between Audible and Spotify…two apps I regularly use on my phone. I can’t imagine what life would be like without my audiobooks or music.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I have had a job since I was 12 years old, beginning with working in the fields of Skagit Valley picking strawberries and blueberries, planting cauliflower, and eventually working on the county road crew repairing roads, trimming trees, and reinforcing bridges. Experiencing hard work was a formative part of my childhood.
